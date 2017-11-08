Florida couple fakes home invasion, shoots themselves in settlement money scam, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. (WESH) — A husband and wife who said they were victims of violent Deltona home invasion have been arrested after deputies said they lied about the encounter.

The couple, Doug Teixeira and Lindsey Pelton, told deputies in late October two armed men wearing hoodies came into their home looking for a man named Javier.

Pelton told deputies the two men, pointed a gun at her, then asked her where Javier was. Pelton told the intruders she didn’t know anyone with that name and was shot in the arm.

Teixeira told deputies he was then shot in the leg after confronting the intruder.

Volusia County detectives said they found inconsistencies in the couple’s story, while surveillance footage in the area showed no sign of any suspects going into or coming from their home.

Officials believed the couple shot themselves as part of a scam to gain money in a settlement from the property management company who manages their home.

The couple allegedly contacted a personal injury law firm immediately after they were released from a hospital for their injuries.

The Volusia County Sheriffs office said they are in custody for falsely reporting a violent home invasion.

