FarmTable Cucina hosts third annual ‘Friendsgiving’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Businesses all over the Bay area are already gearing up for Thanksgiving.

On November 15, FarmTable Cucina is hosting its third annual Friendsgiving. This four-course family-style meal with wine pairings is an opportunity for guests to enjoy a gourmet meal on their covered outdoor Center Patio. Part of the proceeds from the dinner will go to “Feeding Tampa Bay.” If you can’t make the dinner and want to help those in need, you can drop off non-perishable food items at LOCALE Market.

LOCALE Market is also helping customers serve up the perfect holiday dinner. Their program “Shop with a Chef” pairs customers with a professional chef to help them pick out the best Thanksgiving items. You can also pick up tasty recipes and get advice on how to make the perfect meal.

For more information on FarmTable’s Friendsgiving, go to http://www.farmtablecucina.com.

