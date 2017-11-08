Facebook wants your nudes to prevent revenge porn

The Facebook app logo is displayed on an iPad next to a picture of the Facebook logo on an iPhone on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Facebook is testing a very unorthodox way to stop others from uploading naked pictures of you to their social media platform.

The strategy, currently in Australia, is to have individuals upload their own naked photos into the messenger app so Facebook can tag it as non-consensual explicit media.

The dominant social media platform is trying to help combat revenge porn from ever making it online.

The site said by having the photo, they can use a recognizing algorithm to make sure the same image is never uploaded again by anyone else.

Some people are applauding Facebook for making strides in preventative measures and others think it is totally invasive.

