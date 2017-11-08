Chimichurri-Avocado Skirt Steak with Mashed Cauliflower
Serves 4 to 6
*Step 1 – Prepare the Chimichurri
Ingredients for Chimichurri:
- 1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 6 cloves of garlic, minced
- 1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped
- ¼ cup aged balsamic vinegar
- 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Pinch salt and pepper
Directions:
In a medium bowl, add the parsley, garlic, smoked paprika, oregano, and aged balsamic vinegar. Mix until everything is incorporated.
Slowly add the olive oil, constantly whisking. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.
PS: this recipe yields 1 ½ cups, that can be stored in the fridge inside a tight container for 2 to 3 weeks.
*Step 2 – Prepare the Steak
Ingredients for Steak:
- 1 ¼ pound Skirt or Flank Steak
- Salt and ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or canola oil
- 1 small avocado (halved, pitted, diced)
- Juice of ½ lime
On a working surface, pat dry the meat with paper towel. Season lightly with salt and pepper.
Preheat a large skillet (preferably a cast-iron skillet) on high-heat. Add the olive oil or the canola oil. Once it starts smoking, add the steak. Cook, without disturbing the meat, for 3 to 4 minutes on one side, until charred. Flip using tongs, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes on the other side. Transfer to a cutting board and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.
In a medium bowl, mix avocado and lime juice. Roughly smash with a fork. Set aside.
Thinly cut steak diagonally across grain. Divide the slices into 4 to 6 serving plates. Top meat with 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of avocado. Finish by drizzling 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of chimichurri over avocado. Serve immediately, with a side of mashed cauliflower and a handful of arugula and halved cherry tomatoes.
Cauliflower Mash
Link to recipe: https://recipes.heart.org/recipes/1157/cauliflower-mash
- 1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets (about 6-7 cups)
- 3 Tbsp Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup plain, fat-free Greek yogurt
- 1/2 tsp minced garlic
- pepper(to taste)
Directions
- 1Cut the cauliflower into small florets. In a large pot filled with about 2 inches water, cook cauliflower in steamer basket if possible for about 15 minutes or until very tender. Drain well.
- 2In a blender, food processor or with immersion blender, puree the cauliflower with the yogurt, Parmesan cheese, and garlic until creamy (don’t over mix). Pepper to taste.
0.69 Price per serving
41 Calories per serving
0.5 g Sat. Fat per serving
71 mg Sodium per serving
Recipe copyright © 2016 American Heart Association. This recipe is brought to you by the American Heart Association’s Simple Cooking with Heart ® Program. For more simple, quick and affordable recipes, visit heart.org/simplecooking.