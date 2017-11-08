Chimichurri-Avocado Skirt Steak with Mashed Cauliflower

Serves 4 to 6

*Step 1 – Prepare the Chimichurri

Ingredients for Chimichurri:

1 cup fresh parsley, finely chopped

6 cloves of garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons smoked paprika

1 tablespoon fresh oregano leaves, finely chopped

¼ cup aged balsamic vinegar

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Pinch salt and pepper

Directions:

In a medium bowl, add the parsley, garlic, smoked paprika, oregano, and aged balsamic vinegar. Mix until everything is incorporated.

Slowly add the olive oil, constantly whisking. Season with salt and pepper. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

PS: this recipe yields 1 ½ cups, that can be stored in the fridge inside a tight container for 2 to 3 weeks.

*Step 2 – Prepare the Steak

Ingredients for Steak:

1 ¼ pound Skirt or Flank Steak

Salt and ground black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil or canola oil

1 small avocado (halved, pitted, diced)

Juice of ½ lime

On a working surface, pat dry the meat with paper towel. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Preheat a large skillet (preferably a cast-iron skillet) on high-heat. Add the olive oil or the canola oil. Once it starts smoking, add the steak. Cook, without disturbing the meat, for 3 to 4 minutes on one side, until charred. Flip using tongs, and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes on the other side. Transfer to a cutting board and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Allow to rest for 5 minutes.

In a medium bowl, mix avocado and lime juice. Roughly smash with a fork. Set aside.

Thinly cut steak diagonally across grain. Divide the slices into 4 to 6 serving plates. Top meat with 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of avocado. Finish by drizzling 1 to 1 ½ tablespoons of chimichurri over avocado. Serve immediately, with a side of mashed cauliflower and a handful of arugula and halved cherry tomatoes.

Cauliflower Mash

Link to recipe: https://recipes.heart.org/recipes/1157/cauliflower-mash

1 medium head cauliflower , cut into florets (about 6-7 cups)

, cut into florets (about 6-7 cups) 3 Tbsp Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup plain, fat-free Greek yogurt

1/2 tsp minced garlic

pepper(to taste)

Directions

