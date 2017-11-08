Director of Suncoast Animal League remembers humanitarian side of Roy Halladay

Roy Halladay
FILE - In this March 9, 2017, file photo, guest instructor, former Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Roy Halladay watches relief pitcher Joaquin Benoit throw live batting practice during a workout in Clearwater, Fla. Authorities have confirmed that former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died in a small plane crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Florida, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – Roy Halladay certainly made his mark on the baseball field, but he also made his mark in the community.

“He was such a kind, quiet, unassuming kind of guy,” said Rick Chaboudy.

Halladay was in the big leagues for years. When he retired, he spent time at another league, The Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor.

Chaboudy is the executive director and could always rely on Halladay to help.

The Halladay family fostered dogs and Chaboudy remembers a time when Halladay showed his softer side.

“He was walking down their driveway. Six-foot-six Roy Halladay. And behind him, he has a wagon, a little red wagon with nine 6-week old puppies in there,” Chaboudy said.

Halladay flew sick and injured dogs and cats to and from Florida for the Animal League, jumping in his plane to get to places like Alabama and Georgia.

Those who played ball with the pitcher remember him for his stellar work ethic both on and off the field.

“He’s a workaholic. I mean, that’s how he got to where he did in baseball. Not sitting around, working out, lifting,” said high school teammate Matt MacDougle.

It’s a trait that trickled down to his community involvement.

Late Wednesday, the Clearwater Police Department posted about Halladay on Facebook, saying he was a beloved youth baseball coach who was a true treasure and class act.

