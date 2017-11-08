Crews work to remove Halladay’s plane from Gulf as investigation into deadly crash continues

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews returned to the scene Wednesday of a deadly plane crash that claimed the life of retired Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay

Authorities say the 40-year-old former all-star was flying his ICON A5 over the Gulf of Mexico when the plane went down in the water about a quarter mile west of Ben Pilot Point in New Port Richey around noon on Tuesday.

Halladay was the only person in the plane at the time and was killed in the crash.

Crews were back in the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday to try and remove the remnants of the plane from the water.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken over the investigation. They are expected to give an update on the crash at some point Wednesday afternoon.

