Brazen Pasco ‘porch pirate’ realizes he’s caught on camera, steals package anyway

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays are just around the corner and “porch pirates” are already lurking around and stealing packages. There have been several reported cases in Pasco County and one was captured on home surveillance video.

It happened in the gated Wrencrest neighborhood. In the video, the brazen man approaches the house, realizes there are cameras and walks away.

But moments later, he’s seen coming back, stealing someone’s Christmas presents.

The victim didn’t want to be identified but says she’s on edge.

“I feel violated and now I feel hyper aware when I am here. I’m constantly looking around today to make sure nothing else was touched,” she said.

The packages were delivered yesterday and within just an hour after delivery, they were swiped.

“They were just a couple of Christmas presents for a family member, so I started shopping early. Not that it had a ton of value but it had value to me.”

The victim does a lot of shopping online, as do many people around the holiday season.

“I feel like now they’re maybe going to be watching my house because they know I have stuff delivered here, now I feel like I probably could be a victim again.”

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office agrees that thieves are watching and they stay ready.

“People follow the truck and watch it and when the truck goes and the package is delivered and nobody comes to the door, they go and pick the package up,” said Sergeant Zach Arey.

The sheriff’s office is looking out for these people and so is the Wrencrest neighborhood.

“We are all on the lookout for suspicious people. I’ve let my neighbors know that so they can be aware too,” the victim said.

