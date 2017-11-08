Boy suffers burns at High Point Elementary, flown to hospital

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A boy was flown to a hospital after suffering burns at High Point Elementary School.

Largo Fire Rescue received a call at 2:24 p.m. about a structure fire.

When Fire Rescue arrived, they discovered a small fire.

A News Channel 8 photographer noticed burn injuries to an 8-year-old boy’s shoulders, torso, hands are arms.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a waiting helicopter. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital’s burn unit.

A teacher received minor injuries as well. Other students were evacuated from the school as they waited to go home.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFLA.com as we learn more information.

