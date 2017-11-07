WATCH: Officers determined to save man from burning car

BREA, California (WFLA/NBC NEWS) – A driver is alive today after the heroic efforts of police who pulled him from his burning vehicle.

The driver lost control of his Prius and hit a tree before his car overturned and burst into flames early Sunday morning.

Brea Police Department officers responded to the crash scene and found the man trapped in his burning car.

The officers tried to put out the fire using fire extinguishers, but were unsuccessful.

Firefighters arrived and began putting water on the fire.

This caused the flames to go out long enough for police to rescue the man and pull him out of the burning car.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for burns and other non life threatening injuries.

Five officers suffered cuts and minor burns while working to rescue the driver.

Police say the 66-year-old man fell asleep at the wheel.

The town of Brea is about 33 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: