VIDEO: Bull shark caught on Ballast Point Pier

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man found a new unlikely friend while he was fishing off of a Tampa pier.

Tony Lee was waiting for his buddy Louis to join in on the fishing fun, but he was too late. By the time Louis got to the Ballast Point Pier around 4 in the afternoon last Saturday, Tony had already mastered the catch of the day.

Shocked, Tony identified his catch as a baby bull shark and shared the video on Youtube. But, Tony is no stranger to wrangling in sharks.

Tony said he has also caught a bonnet head and a black tip shark before.

But, don’t worry Tony threw back each shark he caught unharmed and watched them disappear into the depths of the ocean.

Tony said catching sea creatures provides a unique learning experience for those around him.

He was excited to give the people on the pier an up-close and personal interaction with a wild shark.

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD