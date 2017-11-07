VIDEO: 8 On Your Side with the Sheriff

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side with the sheriff is happening every Tuesday at 4:40 p.m. on News Channel 8.

We are going to have a one-on-one interview with a member from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office with a topic that is impacting the Tampa Bay area.

Col. Donna Lusczynski discussed what is going on in Texas and the terrorist attack in New York.

It’s important to know that we’re all in this together. And if you see something then say something!

