TPD searching for suspects who smashed into 30 cars near USF, Hula Bay parking lot

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are looking for whoever smashed into 30 cars and stole thousands of dollars in personal items.

The first smash and grab happened in the Hula Bay parking lot on Sunday just after 1 p.m. Eight cars were broken into there.

A few hours later, 22 cars were broken into at the Lodge apartments, near USF’s campus.

“This is problematic because we are used to telling people ‘please lock your car doors, that way you won’t get your stuff stolen.’ Well in this case, it didn’t help,” said Steve Hegarty, with the Tampa Police Department.

Police suspect the two incidents are related. They offer you some small advice ahead of the holiday season.

“So our advice, we are just going to do it a little bit early this year, is to not leave any valuables in plain sight inside your car,” said Hegarty.

If you know anything about the break-ins, you are asked to call TPD.

