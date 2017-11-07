Tiger cubs settling in to new home at San Diego Zoo

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WFLA/NBC) – A 3-month-old rescued Bengal tiger cub and a 4-month-old Sumatran cub are roommates at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The Bengal cub was confiscated during a vehicle check at the border. The cub arrived at the park in August.

The Sumatran cub came to the park from the Smithsonian National Zoo when his mother wasn’t able to care for him.

Zookeepers at the park say the cubs act like brothers, playing, cuddling and squabbling.

Both species of tigers are critically endangered.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: