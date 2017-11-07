The Pompeyo Family from America’s Got Talent

The Pompeyo Family, also known as Pompeyo Family Dogs, was a dog act from Season 12 of America’s Got Talent. They were eliminated in the Quarterfinals, but they returned as a Wild Card in the Semifinals. Now they tour the country with their pups and they also have a dog boarding facility.
