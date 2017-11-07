The best shopping loyalty programs that actually offer you something

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the holiday season fast approaching we all know our wallets can quickly thin out, which is why News Channel 8 looked into which loyalty programs have the best rewards.

Justin Cuplar is a savings expert at The Penny Hoarder.

Cuplar says when picking a loyalty program, make sure what you are getting is worth it and always read the fine print.

“Legit loyalty programs will actually offer you something. You see a lot of them that say, ‘Yeah, sign up for this, but there is actually no goodness to it. There is nothing for a customer. They may offer a 1 percent back and that’s really not worth it to the customer,” said Cuplar.

Cuplar put together a list of his top loyalty programs:

The benefits:

Free

Get points back for every dollar you spend at Sears or Kmart.

Sometimes the points back are 50-100 percent

Online deals

The benefits:

Free

Simple

$5 for every $100

Birthday Bonus

