The best shopping loyalty programs that actually offer you something

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the holiday season fast approaching we all know our wallets can quickly thin out, which is why News Channel 8 looked into which loyalty programs have the best rewards.
Justin Cuplar is a savings expert at The Penny Hoarder.
Cuplar says when picking a loyalty program, make sure what you are getting is worth it and always read the fine print.
“Legit loyalty programs will actually offer you something. You see a lot of them that say, ‘Yeah, sign up for this, but there is actually no goodness to it. There is nothing for a customer. They may offer a 1 percent back and that’s really not worth it to the customer,” said Cuplar.
Cuplar put together a list of his top loyalty programs:
Shop Your Way Rewards
The benefits:
- Free
- Get points back for every dollar you spend at Sears or Kmart.
- Sometimes the points back are 50-100 percent
- Online deals
Kohls “Yes2You” Rewards
The benefits:
- Free
- Simple
- $5 for every $100
- Birthday Bonus
