Tampa pharmacist accused of rape released from jail with no charges filed

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa pharmacist is out of jail tonight after initially facing serious allegations that he had drugged and raped a woman after meeting her on the dating app Tinder.

Robert Woods, 27, of Tampa was held for 21 days but no charges have been filed against him.

Last month, a woman told police she met Woods in a bar and agreed to go back to his apartment to meet friends at a party. But the woman said when she got to his house, there was no party and she blacked out soon after that.

The woman told police she woke up naked in Woods bed and believed she had been raped.

An attorney for Woods says she believes there is evidence that will completely clear her client.

The Hillsborough County State Attorney’s office says they are still investigating the case to decide if any charges will be filed.

