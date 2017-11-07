Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn appoints Interim Chief Brian Dugan to Police Chief

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn has appointed Interim Police Chief Brian Dugan to the position of police chief of the Tampa Police Department.

Dugan replaced Chief Eric Ward, who retired in July.

Dugan was hired in 1990 and spent several years in the North Tampa District. He has also worked in the Criminal Intelligence Bureau, Street Anti -Crime Unit, Quick Uniform Attack on Drugs Squad (QUAD), Internal Affairs Bureau, Mayor’s Security Detail, and as a Field Training Officer.

“During his 27 year career, Brian has set the gold standard for what it means to be a Tampa police officer,” said Mayor Bob Buckhorn.

“When I appointed him to interim-chief, I knew he had what it takes to lead one of the best police departments in the country. I have watched very closely over the last few months as Brian has demonstrated steadfast leadership through two very significant events. Each of these situations would have tested the most experienced chief and Brian passed with flying colors.”

Dugan will be making $171,412.

