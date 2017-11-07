Sudden cardiac death cause of half of all heart disease deaths

By Published:

(WFLA) – Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States and families can lose their loved ones without warning.

Sudden cardiac death is the cause of half of all heart disease deaths.

Rick Peters lived through it.

“He was asleep, but seemed like he was hyperventilating a little,” said Peters’ wife Lisa. “I felt him and he was sweaty and cold and I tried to wake him up and there was nothing.”

Lisa didn’t know it, but Rick had suffered sudden cardiac death.

