Small aircraft down in Gulf of Mexico off Pasco coast

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a small aircraft down in the Gulf of Mexico.
The plane is north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday.
911 dispatchers received the call at 12:06 p.m.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is responding.
Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.
