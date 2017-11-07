Small aircraft down in Gulf of Mexico off Pasco coast



HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a small aircraft down in the Gulf of Mexico.

The plane is north of Bailey’s Bluff in Holiday.

911 dispatchers received the call at 12:06 p.m.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit is responding.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this breaking story.

