Search underway for suspects who carjacked vehicle outside Hillsborough sex toy store

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are searching for a man and a woman who are suspected in a carjacking that happened early Tuesday morning outside of a Hillsborough County sex toy and lingerie store.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said a ShotSpotter detected four rounds from a semi-automatic 380 handgun.

Deputies responded to The Todd Couples Superstore located at 13417 North Nebraska Ave. and found a male who was a customer at the store.

Deputies say a white male and a female stole the victim’s black Dodge Dart.

The victim told deputies he fired shots at the thieves. Deputies do not know if the carjackers were shot by the victim.

The victim went to a nearby gas station to get help, but the clerk refused to let him use the phone. The clerk called police and told them the victim was acting suspicious.

The victim will not face charges for firing his gun.

Detectives plan on reviewing the store’s surveillance video as part of their investigation.

