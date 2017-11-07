Rays’ Evan Longoria wins third Golden Glove Award

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Third baseman Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays was awarded the third Rawlings Gold Glove Award of his career on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old beat Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians to win the award.

Longoria is now the first player in Rays franchise history to win the Gold Gove three times. He previously won the award in 2009 and 2010.

“The Gold Glove is one of the awards when I first started playing that I always wanted to win, so to win a third one is really cool,” Longoria said in a news release. “I definitely take pride in my defense. It feels good to win it, and it feels good to win it in front of some really good players and some guys who put together good years.”

Voting for the awards is 75 percent managers and coaches, and 25 percent statistical analysis.