Rays’ Evan Longoria wins third Golden Glove Award

By Published: Updated:
Tampa Bay Rays' Evan Longoria celebrates in the dugout after his three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Nick Vincent. AP Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Third baseman Evan Longoria of the Tampa Bay Rays was awarded the third Rawlings Gold Glove Award of his career on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old beat Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians to win the award.

Longoria is now the first player in Rays franchise history to win the Gold Gove three times. He previously won the award in 2009 and 2010.

“The Gold Glove is one of the awards when I first started playing that I always wanted to win, so to win a third one is really cool,” Longoria said in a news release. “I definitely take pride in my defense. It feels good to win it, and it feels good to win it in front of some really good players and some guys who put together good years.”

Voting for the awards is 75 percent managers and coaches, and 25 percent statistical analysis.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s