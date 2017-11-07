Psychologists: Christmas music bad for your health

By Published:

(WTEN) – Bah Humbug?

Psychologists say playing Christmas songs on a loop can be bad for retailer workers’ mental health.

“People working in shops at Christmas have to learn how to tune it out – tune out Christmas music because if they don’t, it really does make you unable to focus on anything else,”  Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair told Sky News. “You’re simply spending all your energy trying not to hear what you’re hearing.”

According to the study, It’s Beginning to Smell (and Sound) a Lot Like Christmas: The Interactive Effects of Ambient Scent and Music in a Retail Setting, adding Christmas music and scents had a more positive experience shopping.

The study also found that when shops did not play Christmas music during the holidays, consumers had a more negative experience in the store.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s