Pinellas County residents vote to extend Penny for Pinellas tax

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in Pinellas County decided Tuesday to extend the Penny for Pinellas tax for another 10 years.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the extension, that will start in 2020.

With 298 of 301 precincts reporting:

82.61 percent voted yes (138,459 votes)

17.39 percent voted no (29,141 votes)

Officials say the tax will raise $2 billion that will go toward basic city and county improvements.

It has been in place since 1990.

The tax will maintain a 7 percent sales tax in Pinellas for spending up to $5,000. After that, consumers will pay 6 percent.

