Pinellas County residents vote to extend Penny for Pinellas tax

By Published:

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Voters in Pinellas County decided Tuesday to extend the Penny for Pinellas tax for another 10 years.

Voters overwhelmingly approved the extension, that will start in 2020.

With 298 of 301 precincts reporting:

  • 82.61 percent voted yes (138,459 votes)
  • 17.39 percent voted no (29,141 votes)

Officials say the tax will raise $2 billion that will go toward basic city and county improvements.

It has been in place since 1990.

The tax will maintain a 7 percent sales tax in Pinellas for spending up to $5,000. After that, consumers will pay 6 percent.

MORE ELECTION RESULTS:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s