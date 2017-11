PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The transportation services manager for the Pasco County School District resigned Tuesday, just moments after the School Board voted to suspend him without pay.

William Napolitano was arrested by federal agents last week for possessing child pornography.

Court paperwork says he chatted with people online for years and sent and received pictures of children involved in sex acts.

Napolitano remains locked up in jail.

