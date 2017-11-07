Overdosing driver hits school bus in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — An overdosing driver crashed into a school bus Monday in Orange County during the evening commute.

There were no students on the bus at the time of the crash.

The crash happened in the area of West Sand Lake Road and John Young Parkway.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools said the bus driver finished dropping off students and was traveling back to the bus depot.

The bus turned left onto John Young Parkway and the driver of a car crashed into the bus.

Troopers said the man behind the wheel of the Ford vehicle was considered an overdose patient.

Orange County Fire Rescue treated the man with Narcan, a medication that blocks the effects of opioids.

Troopers said the man will be facing charges, but have not identified him.

The collision comes months after Gov. Rick Scott declared a statewide public health emergency for the opioid epidemic.

Two weeks ago, President Donald Trump also declared a public health emergency over the opioid crisis.

A recent report by the Florida Health Behavioral Association shows Orange County has seen a drastic spike in opioid deaths, up 287 from 2010 to 2015.

In a statement to WESH 2 News, the Florida Highway Patrol said, “Troopers are expecting to see more crashes that involve drivers that are impaired on opiates, based on the increase of people that have overdosed in our community.”

The driver of the car was treated at Orlando Regional Medical Center and was released Monday night. It’s expected he will face a DUI charge.

