Murder suspect found in murdered woman’s bloody vehicle on I-275 in Pinellas

Anton Sanders, Pinellas County Jail booking photo

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WESH)  — Detectives have arrested a man who fled from Volusia County after they said he murdered his ex-girlfriend.

Anton Sanders, 45, of Sanford was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Lisa Bresie.

Volusia deputies found Bresie’s body with multiple stab wounds on Sunday after relatives asked that a well-being check be conducted at her home on Lantana Drive.

Earlier Sunday, a deputy had responded to the same house following an attempt-to-contact request from the Florida Highway Patrol, which had located Bresie’s vehicle in Pinellas County early Thursday.

According to detectives, Bresie’s home was covered in large amounts of blood. Investigators also found a bloody fingerprint which was later identified as Sanders’.

Troopers found Sanders in Bresie’s car after they received reports of an impaired man along Interstate-275 in Pinellas County. When a trooper arrived, deputies said the trooper spotted blood in the vehicle.

With troopers and medical personnel there with him, Sanders attempted to throw himself off the highway bridge, according to deputies.

He was taken to the hospital in St. Petersburg then booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

According to officials, he will eventually be transferred to Volusia County.

