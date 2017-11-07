Mother arrested after 3 kids test positive for meth

KTAB/KRBC Published:
An Abilene, Texas mother was arrested after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine.

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas mother has been indicted after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine.

A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Ashley Rodriguez, 30, for an Endangering a Child charge Thursday. She’s being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Court documents state officers responded to Rodriguez’s home in March of 2017 to check her welfare after learning she was threatening suicide.

When they arrived on the scene, they learned Rodriguez had left her three children, all under the age of 15, in the care of a friend, according to the documents, which state that “drug paraphernalia was discovered in the home easily accessible by the children.”

The documents also state that once Rodriguez was located, she admitted to the drug use, and as part of a CPS investigation, the children were each given a drug test.

“All were found to have methamphetamine in their system,” the documents reveal.

