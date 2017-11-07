Mother arrested after 3 kids test positive for meth

ABILENE, TX (KTAB/KRBC) – A Texas mother has been indicted after her three children tested positive for methamphetamine.
A Taylor County Grand Jury indicted Ashley Rodriguez, 30, for an Endangering a Child charge Thursday. She’s being held in jail on a $25,000 bond.
Court documents state officers responded to Rodriguez’s home in March of 2017 to check her welfare after learning she was threatening suicide.
When they arrived on the scene, they learned Rodriguez had left her three children, all under the age of 15, in the care of a friend, according to the documents, which state that “drug paraphernalia was discovered in the home easily accessible by the children.”
The documents also state that once Rodriguez was located, she admitted to the drug use, and as part of a CPS investigation, the children were each given a drug test.
“All were found to have methamphetamine in their system,” the documents reveal.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:
- Search underway for suspects who carjacked vehicle outside Hillsborough sex toy store
- Overdosing driver hits school bus in Orange County
- Texas church gunman sent hostile text messages before attack
- WATCH: Officer punches woman who slapped him at Univ. of Miami game
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas’ deadliest mass shooting
- FSU suspends all fraternities and sororities after student’s death
- Keep That Cash: What to buy on Black Friday, Cyber Monday