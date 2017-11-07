Mastering Your manners during the Holidays

Manners Start at Home

o Take into Account How Old Your Children are and Plan Your Lessons Accordingly

Reach Your Children on an Emotional Level

Make Learning Fun and Creative – Games/Rewards for good manners at dinner

Prepare Your Children When it Comes to Gift Exchange – Be grateful & Thankful

Nothing Says Appreciation Like Homemade and Imaginative Gratitude Gifts – Spend family time with your kids making meaningful homemade gifts (ie: photo albums for Grandparents, homemade cards and decorations for family members homes, etc.)

Last but not least; really make it a point during the holidays to “Practice What You Preach”.

