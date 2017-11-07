Local law enforcement, all of baseball respond to death of MLB All-Star Roy Halladay

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed on Tuesday former MLB player Roy Halladay died during a small aircraft crash in the Gulf of Mexico.

After the announcement, local law enforcement here in Florida and Major League Baseball teams and stars reacted to the news.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of Halladay with Sheriff Nocco and deputies, saying Halladay was “a true baseball great and a man with a generous heart…. We are grateful for his love and support of this agency.”

Halladay retired with the Philadelphia Phillies after the 2013 season. The team offered this statement:

“We are numb over the very tragic news about Roy Halladay’s untimely death. There are no words to describe the sadness that the entire Phillies family is feeling over the loss of one of the most respected human beings to ever play the game. It is with the heaviest of hearts that we pass along our condolences to Brandy, Ryan and Braden.”

Rays right fielder Steven Souza Jr. tweeted “We lost an MLB legend today in Roy Halladay! My heart breaks for him and his family. #RIPDoc”

The official Twitter account of Major League Baseball tweeted a graphic of Halladay.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt — MLB (@MLB) November 7, 2017

We lost an MLB legend today in Roy Halladay! My heart breaks for him and his family. #RIPDoc — Steven Souza Jr. (@SouzaJr) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed. — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) November 7, 2017