Listen to great music, help kids buy instruments at Dade City’s Country Jam

DADE CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — It started out as a way to raise money for musical instruments for the school and three years later and Dade City Country Jam is a place where people from all over Tampa Bay go to listen to good live music and help Dade City Middle School buy instruments.

The oldest instrument that needs to be replaced is a 1979 full size tuba. Band Director Kenny Mathis says they need two of them which cost $5,000. Other instruments that need to be replaced and or refurbished include the whole percussion section. Kids have been using those instruments since 1995.

Mathis says that will cost about $10,000 to replace. The school needs to replace two Xylophones at the cost of about $4,000 each. The two they are using are from the early 1990’s.

There are a total of 125 students in Pasco Middle School band and Mathis says half of them do not have instruments and he is counting on Dade City Country Jam to generate at least $20,000 to put instruments in his students hands.

Country Jam is December 9th and it the drumline will perform in addition to Soul Circus Cowboys and the Bearded Brothers and Jesse and Noah Bellamy.

For more information about Dade City Country Jam you can go to their Facebook page: DC Country Jam 2017

Mathis says they can use both monetary donations and instruments no matter how old they are as long as they are in decent shape.

