Keep That Cash: What to buy on Black Friday, Cyber Monday

LAKELAND, Fla. – The holiday season is right around the corner and News Channel 8 has the inside information on what to buy on the biggest shopping days of the year to get the most bang for your buck.



What to Buy

In cooperation with shopping website DealNews, these are the top eight things to buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday to get the best deals:

1. iPhone 7 or older models

2. Apple Watch series 1 or 2

3. Xbox One or Playstation 4

High tech items usually see great deals in November, especially those that are slightly out-of-date.

With the release of the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X in the past month, iPhone 7 and 6 models will see deep discounts. But make sure you don’t go to the Apple store. You’re not likely to see as big a discount there.

Similarly, the new Apple Watch series 3 will make the first two models a lot cheaper.

With the Nov. 7 release of the highly-anticipated Xbox One X for true gamers, casual gamers and those looking for a 2-in-1 game and Blu-ray player can find deals on the Xbox One. The Playstation 4 has been out for nearly four years, so buyers may see good deals to help take some of the business and attention away from the new Xbox.

4. PC and video games

Not only will game consoles see good deals, but games themselves will be cheap this holiday season.

5. 4K and curved TVs

The holiday season is the best time to buy big tech, and that especially means TVs. Some of the door-buster deals see incredible prices. These are the deals that retailers use to get you in the door so you’ll buy other items.

6. Mainstream and budget laptops

These will be especially good deals on PCs, less so on Macs.

7. Kitchen items

“From cookware to small appliances, all kitchen necessities see big discounts in November,” according to DealNews. Expect half-off deals on Pyrex at stores like Macy’s and Kmart and great deals at Target, too.

8. Clothing

Department stores and specialty retailers will have good prices on clothing, but not so much on coats and jackets.Winter clothing is likely to see better deals in the later winter months.

What NOT to Buy

In addition to winter clothing, DealNews lists other items you should wait until closer to the holidays to purchase.

Toys and gift cards will get cheaper in December. High-end computers and laptops are still hard to find for good prices. Finally, exercise equipment won’t be see big discounts. With all the great food we eat from Halloween to the New Year, nobody wants to talk about going to the gym!

To read the full DealNews article, click here.

