Hillsborough sheriff seeks help finding missing man

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing man.

Investigators say Tobiah Kyle Krafjack, 20, was last seen on Nov. 4 when he left his residence on Somerset Park Drive.

He has not been seen since and his family has not been able to reach him.

Anyone with any information reference the whereabouts of Tobiah Krafjack is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

