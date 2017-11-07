Hernando Co. Courthouse in Brooksville evacuated

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Courthouse in Brooksville has been evacuated after a bomb threat was received.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis is asking people to stay away from the area.

The entire courthouse was evacuated around 10:30 a.m. and streets surrounding the building have been closed.

Deputies are going through the building to check for anything suspicious.

The Hernando County Courthouse is located at 20 N. Main St. in Brooksville.

