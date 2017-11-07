Chris’s Plumbing withdraws plans to dump human waste on farm along Little Manatee River

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – 8 on Your Side got results for families living along the Little Manatee River who were concerned about waste-dumping in a nearby field.

On Tuesday, Chris’s Plumbing withdrew its plan to dump human waste from septic tanks and portable toilets on a farm in southern Hillsborough County.

The company said despite making changes to the plan to address environmental concerns, it needs more time to address questions about the project.

The Riverview-based company applied for permits to dump up to 100,000 gallons of treated waste into the field each day.

