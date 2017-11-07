Celebrity Hair Stylist Spills Secrets

Published:

Adir Abergel is Hollywood’s “Mane Man” and the creative director for Virtue. He has worked on the hair of some of Hollywood’s biggest names – Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Biel, Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway…the list goes on. He says healthy, shiny, beautiful hair is a trend that is always in fashion and he joins us with tips on how to get your hair to its healthiest state using Virtue products.

Virtue started when group of bio-scientists found an entirely new way to collect Keratin in its purest form. This incredible protein is what makes up 90% of our hair. They had discovered Alpha Keratin 60ku™. It’s special because our bodies recognize it as our own, and that makes it really powerful. It’s pulled to where it’s needed and binds naturally, strand by strand, smoothing, resurfacing and filling in cracks of damage.

For more information, head to www.virtuelabs.com

