Better Call Behnken: Headstone installed for woman’s mother at Tampa cemetery after six months

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After six months, Lydia Ball finally has a headstone for her mother’s grave.

Her mother paid in full in 1998, but Ball received excuses when she asked where the stone was. Even Monday, when she visited Garden of Memories in Tampa, she says she was told by staff that they didn’t know where the stone was.

“My family has had no closure since her death,” Ball said.

Frustrated and emotional, she decided she’d Better Call Behnken for help.

We went with Ball to Garden of Memories. No real answers, but we did get results.

Within hours Ball’s mother, Adell Graham, had a headstone. Workers installed it while Ball watched.

“Thank you so much,” Ball said. “This is what my mother wanted. This is what she wanted. I am so happy.”

Garden of Memories directed us to contact a “media hotline.” We received this statement:

“As part of our commitment to all of our client families, we guard their privacy and because of this, we do not discuss specific client matters with the media.”

Follow Shannon Behnken on Facebook

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s