Better Call Behnken: Headstone installed for woman’s mother at Tampa cemetery after six months

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After six months, Lydia Ball finally has a headstone for her mother’s grave.

Her mother paid in full in 1998, but Ball received excuses when she asked where the stone was. Even Monday, when she visited Garden of Memories in Tampa, she says she was told by staff that they didn’t know where the stone was.

“My family has had no closure since her death,” Ball said.

Frustrated and emotional, she decided she’d Better Call Behnken for help.

We went with Ball to Garden of Memories. No real answers, but we did get results.

Within hours Ball’s mother, Adell Graham, had a headstone. Workers installed it while Ball watched.

“Thank you so much,” Ball said. “This is what my mother wanted. This is what she wanted. I am so happy.”

Garden of Memories directed us to contact a “media hotline.” We received this statement:

“As part of our commitment to all of our client families, we guard their privacy and because of this, we do not discuss specific client matters with the media.”

