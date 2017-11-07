Aviation expert says no one should be behind stick of plane Halladay was flying

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Roy Halladay answers questions after announcing his retirement after 16 seasons in the major leagues with Toronto and Philadelphia at the MLB winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Monday, Dec. 9, 2013.(AP Photo/John Raoux)

(WFLA) – Roy Halladay had a love for flying, but it’s a love that his wife eerily feared.

News Channel 8 learned more about the plane he was flying when he crashed off the coast of Pasco County, the Icon A5.

An aviation expert told us no one should be behind the stick of that particular plane.

Jim Campbell says the aircraft’s company promise was to deliver a cost effective, sport aircraft with amphibious capabilities.

