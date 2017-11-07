8 people arrested after 3-month investigation into construction fraud after Irma

[MOBILE USERS WATCH HERE]

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight people were arrested and charged with construction fraud after Hurricane Irma hit the Tampa Bay area in September.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is announcing the results of a three-month criminal investigation called Operation Rebuild and Operation Swift Wind. It was part of the Homeland Security Division Construction Fraud Unit.

Sheriff Chronister will have numerous other local government officials present who’s agencies assisted in the investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

