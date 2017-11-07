7 skimming devices found on gas pumps in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven skimming devices were found on gas pumps at Quik (formally known as the Dodge Store), on Fruitville Road in Sarasota.

An inspector with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection was conducting a routine check of the pumps when he located the skimming devices.

It’s unknown how long the devices were on the pumps. The last time the pumps were checked was on April 3.

The owner of Quik said he did not have any knowledge of the devices and told officers the pumps were installed about a year ago. The owner also said he had not received any complaints from customers in reference to any additional charges.

Safety tips for customers to stay safe at fuel pumps:

Choose a fuel pump that is close to the entrance of the store.

Use a credit card for the transaction, not a debit card

Pay inside and use cash

The Sarasota Police Department is encouraging customers who may have recently purchased gas at Quik to pay close attention to bank accounts and look for any unknown transactions, no matter how small. If anything seems suspicious, customers are encouraged to contact their bank immediately.

Anyone with information on this case, please call the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at sarasotacrimestoppers.com

