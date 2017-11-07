7 credit card skimmers found at one Sarasota gas station

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police are urgently asking drivers to check their bank statements because seven skimming devices were found at just one gas station. To make matters worse, officials have no idea how long they’ve been there. 

On Monday, a Florida Department of Agriculture inspector was looking at the pumps at the Quik gas station at the intersection of Fruitville and Beneva Roads and made an alarming discovery, seven credit card skimmers.

“Unfortunately, almost all of the gas pumps did have devices on them,” said police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

Officials have no clue how long they’ve been there. The owner was not available for comment but a clerk told 8 On Your Side that daily inspections were not done on the pumps. The last time state officials looked at these pumps was in April. So these devices could have been there for weeks or even months.

“The pumps were installed about a year ago, and [the owner] hadn’t received any complaints from customers,” said Judge. “It really is kind of a shame that this type of criminal activity is out there, but again it just serves as a reminder that you need to do your due diligence.”

Drivers who visited this station were shocked.

“They need to be apprehended and persecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said one driver.

State officials say skimming devices claim about 100 victims, with an average of $1,000 stolen from each person.

David Echols has been a victim numerous times at local gas stations.

“Very frustrating, very frustrating,” said Echols.

The thieves have used his money for random purchases.

“They tried to get some Opry tickets at one point, but…my bank caught it,” he said.

Some drivers say this is a reminder that you can never be too careful, especially if you’ve used this gas station.

The clerk said from now on they’re going to do more thorough inspections of these pumps. If you’ve pumped gas at this station anytime in recent days or even weeks, check your bank statements.

