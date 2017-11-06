Voters to decide whether to extend $2 billion Penny for Pinellas tax

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas voters will decide Tuesday whether to extend the “Penny for Pinellas” for another decade or to scrap the tax that has funded billions of dollars worth of roads, bridges, parks, trails and other infrastructure improvements since 1990.

Proponents like to call it “A Penny for Pinellas,” but laid side by side, the pennies it will raise would stretch 95 times around the Earth or to the Moon and back five times.

Promoters say if voters approve a 10-year extension starting on 2020, the penny sales tax will raise $2 billion to fund basic city and county improvements such as flooding and sewage spill prevention as well as economic development and affordable housing — two things that were not specifically named in three previous extensions of that one percent sales tax.

The tax will maintain a 7 percent sales tax in Pinellas for spending up to $5,000. After that, consumers will pay 6 percent.

Pinellas County Commission Chair Janet Long is one of the biggest supporters of the tax extension. Long points out that visitors and tourists will pay about one-third of that tax, and that the list of proposed projects stems from widespread public input.

But penny tax critics insist the county’s list of proposed projects is simply a wish list and not a promise for any particular project. They also express concern about the expansion of projects to include economic development and affordable housing — two things they do not consider infrastructure priorities.

Either way, when Pinellas voters fill out their ballots Tuesday, they will make the biggest spending decision ever on the county level. Both sides insist the future wellbeing of Pinellas County is at stake.