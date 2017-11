MIAMI (WFLA) – Tropical Depression 19 has become Tropical Storm Rina, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 10 p.m. release.

Rina is about 890 miles east of Bermuda and 1405 miles west-southwest of the Azores.

The Tropical Storm is moving north at seven mph. Sustained wind gusts have increased to near 40 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

