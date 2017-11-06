Trial continues for man accused of killing ex-girlfriend and 3 others

Ryan Hughes By Published:

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – The second week of the Adam Matos trial is underway in Pasco County.

He’s the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, her parents and her new boyfriend back in 2014.

Investigators said he murdered the family in gruesome style, then ordered pizza and sold the family’s dogs on Craigslist.

The son of Margaret and Gregory Brown took the stand Monday morning.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office deputy is currently being questioned by state prosecutors and describing pictures of evidence taken from the scene.

The trial is expected to last three weeks.

News Channel 8’s Ryan Hughes is tracking the trial. You can follow his tweets from the courtroom here.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

