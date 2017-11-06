Tampa Bay voters guide to Election Day Nov. 7, 2017

By Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – Five counties in the Tampa Bay area are holding general elections on Tuesday.

Voters go to the polls in Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties to elect everything from mayors and commissioners to vote on amendments, charters and referendums. Hillsborough County is holding an open house at the Elections Service Center since it doesn’t have any races on the ballot.

The two hottest races are in Pinellas County with the race for mayor between Rick Baker and Rick Kriseman, and the Penny for Pinellas tax extension.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting has already ended. Voted-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. They will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day.

Florida Law requires voters to present photo and signature ID upon entering the polling place and prior to voting. A voter who appears at a polling place without a proper ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

It can be one form of identification, or two separate as long as the photo requirement is one from the following list.

• Florida Driver License
• Florida Identification Card
• Florida Concealed Weapon or Firearm License
• Government Employee ID Card
• Neighborhood Assoc. ID
• Retirement Center ID
• Public Assistance ID
• Dept. Veterans Affairs Health ID
• US Passport
• Military ID
• Student ID
• Debit or Credit Card

The name and address of your polling place is on your Voter Information Card.

Where to vote on Election Day:

GET ELECTION RESULTS:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s