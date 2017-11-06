Tampa Bay voters guide to Election Day Nov. 7, 2017

TAMPA (WFLA) – Five counties in the Tampa Bay area are holding general elections on Tuesday.

Voters go to the polls in Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties to elect everything from mayors and commissioners to vote on amendments, charters and referendums. Hillsborough County is holding an open house at the Elections Service Center since it doesn’t have any races on the ballot.

The two hottest races are in Pinellas County with the race for mayor between Rick Baker and Rick Kriseman, and the Penny for Pinellas tax extension.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Early voting has already ended. Voted-by-mail ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Tuesday. They will not be accepted at polling places on Election Day.

Florida Law requires voters to present photo and signature ID upon entering the polling place and prior to voting. A voter who appears at a polling place without a proper ID will be allowed to vote a provisional ballot.

It can be one form of identification, or two separate as long as the photo requirement is one from the following list.

• Florida Driver License

• Florida Identification Card

• Florida Concealed Weapon or Firearm License

• Government Employee ID Card

• Neighborhood Assoc. ID

• Retirement Center ID

• Public Assistance ID

• Dept. Veterans Affairs Health ID

• US Passport

• Military ID

• Student ID

• Debit or Credit Card

The name and address of your polling place is on your Voter Information Card.

Where to vote on Election Day:

GET ELECTION RESULTS: