Tampa Bay area one of most dangerous in US for pedestrians, bicyclists

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay area is one of the most dangerous in the country when it comes to pedestrians and bicyclists. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is on a mission to change that with a new campaign to keep people safe.

According to the State’s latest data in 2016, 39 pedestrians were killed walking the streets of Hillsborough County.

Those numbers are actually down. 2015 was the deadliest year on record,  51 pedestrians lost their lives. That’s the most deaths in the county since Florida started tracking pedestrian fatalities 17 years ago.

A study conducted by Smart Growth America found the Tampa Bay area is the 7th most dangerous metro area for walking in the United States.

These statistics are just part of the reason why the sheriff’s office kicks off its Bike Pedestrian Safety campaign on Monday.

Crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists are more likely to result in fatal or serious injuries than any other types of crashes. Deputies will begin their focus at the following  locations:

1. Fletcher Avenue corridor from Nebraska Avenue to Bruce B. Downs Boulevard
2. Waters Avenue West corridor from Sheldon Road to Himes Avenue North
3. Sheldon Road corridor between Hillsborough Avenue West and Linebaugh Avenue
4. Hillsborough Avenue corridor from Sheldon Road to George Road

Deputies will  be out reminding walkers and bikers about safety tips.

For tips on how to stay safe while walking or riding around Tampa Bay click here. 

