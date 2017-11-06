St. Pete police searching for brick throwing vandals involved in 2 incidents

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are looking for suspects involved in two separate brick throwing incidents. 

Police said in one incident on Oct. 30, a man picked up a large brick and threw it on the hood of an Audi while he was talking on the phone.

The car was parked at 696 1st Avenue North.

In a separate incident on Oct. 27, a man hurled bricks at the Frisky Business store, located at 1100 34th Street North.

The man didn’t enter the store, but shattered glass and caused several thousand dollars in damage.

If you know anything about either of these incidents, contact St. Petersburg police at 727-896-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

