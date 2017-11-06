Shutting down Jameis Winston is the only option in this week’s ‘Koetter’s Korner’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will miss at least the next two games as he attempts to heal his injured right shoulder.

Bucs head coach Dirk Koetter discussed the decision in his weekly, exclusive “Koetter’s Korner” interview.

“Jameis did have another MRI this morning,” Koetter said. “They’re [Bucs medical staff] recommending that we shut him down for at least two weeks.”

Winston injured the shoulder in Arizona on October 15th. In the three games since, though cleared medically, he has taken further hits, aggravating the injury, initially diagnosed as a sprained AC joint.

Winston’s production has also dropped as the injury lingered.

After a 384 yard, three touchdown passing game against the Buffalo Bills, Winston threw for 210 yards and no touchdowns at home against the Carolina Panthers. On Sunday, Winston had passed for 67 yards in the first half before the halftime decision was made to sit him for the remainder of the game.

As quarterback, Ryan Fitzpatrick gets ready to make his first start as a Buccaneer. The third quarterback on the Bucs roster, Ryan Griffin, is eligible to come off the team’s injured reserve list.

