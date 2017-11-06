Sen. Latvala removed as budget chair amid harassment allegations

By Published:
Republican state senator Jack Latvala is entering the race for governor.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida senator being investigating over groping and harassment allegations is being removed from his powerful position as budget chairman.

Gov. Rick Scott said Monday that Republican Sen. Jack Latvala should step down from office if the allegations are true.

Senate President Joe Negron removed Latvala as chair of the Appropriations Committee and replaced him with Sen. Rob Bradley.

Latvala has denied the allegations reported by Politico Florida last week that six women anonymously described Latvala groping them or making demeaning comments about their bodies. Negron has ordered an investigation into the claims.

Latvala is also a candidate for governor. Latvala didn’t answer a call to his cellphone and his mailbox was full.

