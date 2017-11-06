Polk County Sheriff’s Office encourages citizens to arm themselves after church mass shooting

By Published:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — In the wake of Sunday’s mass shooting at a church in Texas, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to legally arm themselves.

On Monday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun.” The tweet also said they conduct active shooter training, and posted the number for citizens to call to complete the training.

The tweet comes one day after police say a gunman, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, killing 26 people. At least 20 more were hurt.

Several people responded to the tweet, some who were supportive and others who were critical.

A few users replied with interest in taking the classes. Others expressed their opposition to needing guns in places like churches.

When asked what kind of world that would be, the sheriff’s office replied, “A safe one, where a bad guy with a gun can be eliminated by a good guy with a gun – regardless of where that is.”

The sheriff’s office later tweeted that they encourage those who can legally arm themselves to do so.

“We offer CWP (Concealed Weapons Permit classes) classes for those who want to get the permit,” the tweet said. “Call us 863-298-6242.”

Last month, after the mass shooting at a country concert in Las Vegas, Sheriff Grady Judd called for gun control.

In a statement, Sheriff Judd called on Congress to take action responsibly. He said it did not change his stance on being a full supporter of the second amendment.

“I truly believe that the only thing that stops a bad man with a gun is a good man with a gun,” he said at the time.

