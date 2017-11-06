Polk County November 7, 2017 election races and results

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three cities in Polk county have races on the ballot:
Auburndale Commission Seat 1
Keith A. Cowie
Carrie L. Griner
Kimberly Hyde
Auburndale Commission Seat 2
Dorothea Taylor Bogert
Rick Brauckmuller
Auburndale Commission Seat 3
Timothy J. Pospichal
Michael G. Wiener
Charter Amendment 1
For filling vacancies in office
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to clarify that a vacancy in the office of Mayor or Vice Mayor shall be filled by Commissioners from remaining eligible Commissioners as otherwise provided?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 2
Setting Time of Regular City Commission Meetings
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to provide that regular City Commission meetings shall begin at 7:00 P.M., and that anyone shall have access to the minutes and records thereof?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 3
Deleting Power Of City Commission To Punish For Contempt
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to delete power of the City Commission to punish for contempt?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 4
Providing For Election Of Candidate Who Receives The Highest Number Of Votes Cast
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to provide that the candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be elected, and that Commissioners elected hereafter shall take office at the first regular meeting in December following their election?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 5
Providing For Election Of Mayor And Vice Mayor At First December Commission Meeting
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to provide that Commissioners elected hereafter as Mayor and Vice Mayor shall take office at the first regular meeting in December?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 6
Deleting Article VI (Elections)
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter by deleting outdated provisions regarding elections?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 7
Deleting Article VII (Annexation of Lands)
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter by deleting outdated provisions regarding annexation of lands?
Yes
No
Charter Amendment 8
Changing Title of “Mayor Pro Tem” To “Vice Mayor”
Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter by changing the title of “Mayor Pro Tem” to the title of “Vice Mayor”?
Yes
No
Lakeland Mayor
Christopher Diaz
James Green
Patrick Shawn Jones
H. William “Bill” Mutz
Lakeland City Commissioner Southwest District C
Michael Dunn
Larry Durrence
Jorge Fonseca
Pablo Sologaistoa
Lakeland City Commissioner Southeast District D
Scott Franklin
Sandy Toledo
Lakeland City Commissioner At Large #1
Stephanie Madden
Jim Malless
Laurel Pullo
Ricky Shirah
Kathy Smith Barsotti
Lakeland Charter Amendment
Amending Lakeland’s Charter; Changing to a Mayor/Commission Plan with the Mayor as Chief Executive
Should Lakeland change its government to a Mayor-Commission Plan; where Mayor becomes Chief Executive with authority over City operations and employees, except Lakeland Electric’s Manager, with veto power over Commission’s legislative actions; Commission can override Mayor’s veto with 2/3 vote; changing Commission’s governing authority to legislative; eliminating City Manager; creating Chief Administrative Officer serving at the pleasure of the Mayor; modifying elected officials’ term limits, limiting Mayor to two terms; creating additional Commissioner?
Yes
No
Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat 5
JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard
James Edward Hogan
Steven M. Hunnicutt
James H. “JP” Powell
Winter Haven Charter Amendments
Imposing Term Limits For Commissioners Of 12 Consecutive Years In The Last 12 Year Period
Limits terms by prohibiting incumbents who have held the office of commissioner for twelve (12) years in the last twelve (12) year period from appearing on the ballot for re-election. Terms of office beginning before amendment approval are not counted. Former commissioners may appear again on the ballot after an intervening period of two (2) years. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Amending The Procedure For Filling Vacant Commission Seats
If a commission seat is vacated (a) with one (1) year or more left in the unexpired term, the seat will be filled by a special election or (b) with less than one (1) year left in the unexpired term, the seat may be filled by a special election, by appointment, or left vacant until the next regular municipal election. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Setting The Competition Threshold For City Purchases To $5,000.00
Requiring the City Manager to use a competitive process for City purchases valued in excess of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00).
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Authorizing The City Manager To Determine The Composition Of The Police Force
Deletes the current Charter requirement that the composition of the City’s police force be determined by ordinance. Vests the City Manager with authority to determine the composition of the City’s police force.
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Authorizing The City Manager To Determine The Composition Of The Fire Force
Deletes the current Charter requirement that the composition of the City’s fire force be determined by ordinance. Vests the City Manager with authority to determine the composition of the City’s fire force. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Authorizing The City To Adopt The Annual Budget By Resolution Or Ordinance
Grants the City Commission the power to adopt an annual budget by resolution or ordinance. Deletes a duplicative notice provision and requires the City to give notice to the public of the type and manner required by general Florida law.
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Revising Expenditure And Transfer Management Protocols
Authorizes the City Manager to approve expenditures of appropriated funds on budgeted items if the total appropriations to the office or department do not change during the fiscal year. Requires the City Manager to make reports of such expenditures to the City Commission. Vests the City Commission with authority to allow or ratify the transfer of revenue and unencumbered appropriations between departments or funds of the City.
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Revising Procedures For Setting Compensation For Department Heads, Board Members, Police And Fire
Deletes the current Charter requirement that compensation for the City’s police and fire forces be determined by ordinance. Vests the City Manager with authority to set compensation for the City’s police and fire forces, subject to annual appropriation. Authorizes the City Commission to set compensation for heads of departments and members of boards by resolution or ordinance.
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Permitting Acceptance Of Public Dedications Of Streets And Alleys By Resolution Or Ordinance
Allows the City Commission to accept public dedication of land for use as public streets and alleys by resolution or ordinance.
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
Decennial Charter Review
Beginning in 2030, and every 10 years thereafter, the City Commission shall appoint a committee of City residents to review the City Charter and generate a report with recommendations for suggested amendments and revisions to the City Charter, if any.
Shall the above described amendment be adopted?
Yes
No
