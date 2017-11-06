Polk County November 7, 2017 election races and results

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three cities in Polk county have races on the ballot:

Auburndale Commission Seat 1

Keith A. Cowie

Carrie L. Griner

Kimberly Hyde

Auburndale Commission Seat 2

Dorothea Taylor Bogert

Rick Brauckmuller

Auburndale Commission Seat 3

Timothy J. Pospichal

Michael G. Wiener

Charter Amendment 1

For filling vacancies in office

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to clarify that a vacancy in the office of Mayor or Vice Mayor shall be filled by Commissioners from remaining eligible Commissioners as otherwise provided?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 2

Setting Time of Regular City Commission Meetings

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to provide that regular City Commission meetings shall begin at 7:00 P.M., and that anyone shall have access to the minutes and records thereof?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 3

Deleting Power Of City Commission To Punish For Contempt

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to delete power of the City Commission to punish for contempt?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 4

Providing For Election Of Candidate Who Receives The Highest Number Of Votes Cast

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to provide that the candidate receiving the highest number of votes shall be elected, and that Commissioners elected hereafter shall take office at the first regular meeting in December following their election?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 5

Providing For Election Of Mayor And Vice Mayor At First December Commission Meeting

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter to provide that Commissioners elected hereafter as Mayor and Vice Mayor shall take office at the first regular meeting in December?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 6

Deleting Article VI (Elections)

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter by deleting outdated provisions regarding elections?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 7

Deleting Article VII (Annexation of Lands)

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter by deleting outdated provisions regarding annexation of lands?

Yes

No

Charter Amendment 8

Changing Title of “Mayor Pro Tem” To “Vice Mayor”

Do you approve amending Auburndale’s City Charter by changing the title of “Mayor Pro Tem” to the title of “Vice Mayor”?

Yes

No

Lakeland Mayor

Christopher Diaz

James Green

Patrick Shawn Jones

H. William “Bill” Mutz

Lakeland City Commissioner Southwest District C

Michael Dunn

Larry Durrence

Jorge Fonseca

Pablo Sologaistoa

Lakeland City Commissioner Southeast District D

Scott Franklin

Sandy Toledo

Lakeland City Commissioner At Large #1

Stephanie Madden

Jim Malless

Laurel Pullo

Ricky Shirah

Kathy Smith Barsotti

Lakeland Charter Amendment

Amending Lakeland’s Charter; Changing to a Mayor/Commission Plan with the Mayor as Chief Executive

Should Lakeland change its government to a Mayor-Commission Plan; where Mayor becomes Chief Executive with authority over City operations and employees, except Lakeland Electric’s Manager, with veto power over Commission’s legislative actions; Commission can override Mayor’s veto with 2/3 vote; changing Commission’s governing authority to legislative; eliminating City Manager; creating Chief Administrative Officer serving at the pleasure of the Mayor; modifying elected officials’ term limits, limiting Mayor to two terms; creating additional Commissioner?

Yes

No

Winter Haven City Commissioner Seat 5

JoNathan “Joey” Hilliard

James Edward Hogan

Steven M. Hunnicutt

James H. “JP” Powell

Winter Haven Charter Amendments

Imposing Term Limits For Commissioners Of 12 Consecutive Years In The Last 12 Year Period

Limits terms by prohibiting incumbents who have held the office of commissioner for twelve (12) years in the last twelve (12) year period from appearing on the ballot for re-election. Terms of office beginning before amendment approval are not counted. Former commissioners may appear again on the ballot after an intervening period of two (2) years. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Amending The Procedure For Filling Vacant Commission Seats

If a commission seat is vacated (a) with one (1) year or more left in the unexpired term, the seat will be filled by a special election or (b) with less than one (1) year left in the unexpired term, the seat may be filled by a special election, by appointment, or left vacant until the next regular municipal election. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Setting The Competition Threshold For City Purchases To $5,000.00

Requiring the City Manager to use a competitive process for City purchases valued in excess of Five Thousand Dollars ($5,000.00).

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Authorizing The City Manager To Determine The Composition Of The Police Force

Deletes the current Charter requirement that the composition of the City’s police force be determined by ordinance. Vests the City Manager with authority to determine the composition of the City’s police force.

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Authorizing The City Manager To Determine The Composition Of The Fire Force

Deletes the current Charter requirement that the composition of the City’s fire force be determined by ordinance. Vests the City Manager with authority to determine the composition of the City’s fire force. Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Authorizing The City To Adopt The Annual Budget By Resolution Or Ordinance

Grants the City Commission the power to adopt an annual budget by resolution or ordinance. Deletes a duplicative notice provision and requires the City to give notice to the public of the type and manner required by general Florida law.

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Revising Expenditure And Transfer Management Protocols

Authorizes the City Manager to approve expenditures of appropriated funds on budgeted items if the total appropriations to the office or department do not change during the fiscal year. Requires the City Manager to make reports of such expenditures to the City Commission. Vests the City Commission with authority to allow or ratify the transfer of revenue and unencumbered appropriations between departments or funds of the City.

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Revising Procedures For Setting Compensation For Department Heads, Board Members, Police And Fire

Deletes the current Charter requirement that compensation for the City’s police and fire forces be determined by ordinance. Vests the City Manager with authority to set compensation for the City’s police and fire forces, subject to annual appropriation. Authorizes the City Commission to set compensation for heads of departments and members of boards by resolution or ordinance.

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Permitting Acceptance Of Public Dedications Of Streets And Alleys By Resolution Or Ordinance

Allows the City Commission to accept public dedication of land for use as public streets and alleys by resolution or ordinance.

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

Decennial Charter Review

Beginning in 2030, and every 10 years thereafter, the City Commission shall appoint a committee of City residents to review the City Charter and generate a report with recommendations for suggested amendments and revisions to the City Charter, if any.

Shall the above described amendment be adopted?

Yes

No

